Cong MLA Tanveer Sait attacked at a wedding, condition serious

Congress MLA and formerKarnataka Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man with a knife at a wedding in Mysuru late on Sunday night,police said. Sait, the 52-year-old Narasimharaja constituency MLA, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where he underwent surgery, they said.

Hospital sources said his condition was serious and he is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit. Sources in the family told PTI that they have no clue about the motive behind the attack.

"Only Sait can shed some light," they said. The attacker has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25 years.

As the five-time MLA Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked himand tried to escape but was caught by those at the venue andlater handed over to the police. The incident has been caught on video at the event.

Pasha is being interrogated, police added. Mysuru police commissioner K T Balakrishna toldPTI that police have got vital information and theinvestigation is being carried out from various angles.

"At this juncture, it is not proper to share details of the investigation...," he said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock and dismay over the incident.

"I am deeply hurt after learning about the incident.I have gathered information from the police as well as the deputy commissioner," Yediyurappa said. He said he has directed the district-in-charge minister of Mysuru V Somanna to rush to the hospital.

The government will bear Sait's medical expenses, he said, praying for his early recovery..

