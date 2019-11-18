International Development News
History-sheeter hacked to death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 18-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:31 IST
A gang leader was hacked to death allegedly by members of a rival group at Athani near Aluva here on Sunday night, police said. Police identified the deceased as Binoy, 34, an accused in several criminal cases.

Five members of a rival gang have been arrested in connection with the killing. A special team headed by Ernakulam Rural S P K Karthik is looking for three others in the case, police said.

Attack on one of them by a member of Binoys gang is said to be the reason for his killing, they said. When the gangsters came to know that Binoy was standing in front of a hotel, they reached the spot and attacked him.

Police said CCTV footage collected from a nearby building captured the incident. Visuals aired by local television channels on Monday showed Binoy being attacked by three people using sharp-edged weapons on the highway at around 8 pm on Sunday..

