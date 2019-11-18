Man's body found on roadside in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The body of a 52-year-old man with injuries on the neck was found lying on a roadside in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shankarlal Meghwal and the body was found near Talawali railway station under Gangdhar police station limits, they said.

According to Meghwal's family, he left his house at 5 am after receiving a call, said Brijmohan Meena, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gangdhar circle. It appears that Meghwal was hacked to death with sharp weapons, he said, adding that his family members have not named any suspect.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, the DSP added. A case has been registered against an unidentified accused and further investigation is underway, Station House Officer Kalyan Singh said.

