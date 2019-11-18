International Development News
Jammu Zone IGP for speedy disposal of cases of crime in Kishtwar, Doda

The Jammu Zone inspector general of police on Monday reviewed the crime position and overall functioning of Kishtwar and Doda districts with top police officials and directed them to speedy disposal of the cases of crime. The disposal of cases registered during the current year was reviewed, discussed and instructions issued, a police spokesperson said.

Jammu Zone IGP Mukesh Singh held a meeting regarding disposal of pending crime cases, especially cases of sensational crime, the spokesperson said. While elaborating, it was mentioned that maintenance of law and order, prevention of crime, speedy investigation and disposal of cases, adequate attention to public grievances on a day-to-day basis, special attention to public importance cases, strengthening police-public rapport are of utmost importance.

The steps taken on counter insurgency front for a better security and law and order scenario were also discussed at Kishtwar, the spokesperson said. Singh reviewed the crime, anti militancy operation, general security scenario of Doda District at Dak Bungalow Bhaderwah today and discussed the necessary steps to be taken to control the crime rate.

The main focus of the meeting was to improve the quality of investigation of accident cases, motor vehicle theft, burglary, NDPS Act and other cases. The IGP advised them for finalisation of the pending cases and public complaints to give the relief to the general public and directed the investigating officers for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation.

He asked the officers to strengthen the counter insurgency grid and to stimulate the basic functioning of Police by way of effective supervision over the function of police stations.

