Hotel employee killed in fire

A 32-year-old man died and another was injured in a fire and gas explosion in a hotel in Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night, civic officials said. The district authorities gave the name of the deceased as Govind Jadhav, an employee working at the hotel.

Another hotel employee was injured and has been hospitalized, they said. The flames were later doused by local firemen.

The cause of the fire and gas explosion was not yet known, the officials said.

