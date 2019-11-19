International Development News
Development News Edition

ED attaches Rs 21.96-cr assets in NH-74 widening scam case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 11:57 IST
ED attaches Rs 21.96-cr assets in NH-74 widening scam case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assets worth Rs 21.96 crore were attached under the anti-money laundering law in an alleged corruption case related to the widening of the NH-74 in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the ED said on Tuesday. The provisional order for attachment of the assets was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said.

The attached properties belong to special land acquisition officers, landowners, farmers, and middlemen. The assets include agricultural and industrial land, commercial plots and buildings located in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, and Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. Deposits in 11 bank accounts and mutual funds have also been attached, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The central probe agency said it initiated the probed under the PMLA in the case on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Uttarakhand Police against Dinesh Pratap Singh, revenue officials, farmers, and middlemen. Singh and Anil Shukla, officials working in the capacity of the competent authority of land acquisition then, entered into a conspiracy with other public servants, farmers, and middlemen for misappropriation of government funds by granting compensation at a non-agricultural rate, the ED said.

The compensation at the non-agricultural rate is much higher than the agricultural rate, it said. "The higher compensation was paid on the basis of backdated order passed under section 143 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reform Act, 1950 for changing the land use from agriculture to non-agriculture and subsequent backdated entries in revenue records and documents, " it said.

"These forged or backdated documents were projected as genuine at the time of awarding the compensation which resulted in the loss of Rs 215.11 crore to the government," the agency alleged. The ED said it was found in the probe that the farmers and the landowners who got higher compensation had utilized the excess amount in buying immovable properties, making deposits in the bank and giving commission to revenue officers.

Further probe is underway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Public Enterprises minister to meet striking unions at South Africa's SAA

South Africas Public Enterprises minister will meet unions striking at its state-owned airline on Tuesday in an effort to resolve a strike over wages at the embattled South African Airways SAA that has entered its fifth day. State-owned SAA...

Wingreens Farms raises Rs 125 cr from responsAbility Investments, Sequoia India

Wingreens Farms has raised Rs 125 crore in funding led by Zurich-based private equity fund, responsAbility Investments AG. Existing investor Sequoia India also participated in the Series B round, a statement said.Wingreens, which offers pro...

Queues build at Lebanese banks reopening after one-week closure

Queues built as Lebanese banks reopened on Tuesday after a one-week closure, with police deployed at branches and banks imposing tight restrictions on hard currency withdrawals and transfers abroad. Banks have mostly been closed since prote...

Trump's "Section 232" autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say

The clock has run out on President Donald Trumps authority to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019