40k quintal paddy brought into C'garh illegally seized

  Raipur
  Updated: 19-11-2019 12:28 IST
40k quintal paddy brought into C'garh illegally seized
Around 40,000 quintals of paddy being transported from neighboring states for illegal sale in Chhattisgarh were seized along with 110 vehicles over the past two days, officials said on Tuesday. A Chhattisgarh government public relations officer said divisional commissioners, district collectors have been told to keep watch, maintain a record of vehicles transporting paddy, and take strict action in case illegalities are spotted.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has told officials to take strong steps to prevent illegal transportation and sale of paddy from neighboring states in Chhattisgarh," the official said. "Checks on November 17 and 18 led to the seizure of 39,748 quintals of paddy being transported illegally along with 110 vehicles. We have registered 465 cases of illegal paddy transportation," he informed.

He said the maximum quantity of paddy, at 8,033 quintals, was seized from Kabirdham district which shares a border with Madhya Pradesh, while 4,133 quintals were recovered from the state's Mahasamund district on the Odisha border. He said an FIR was lodged in one case while the action in all the others was as per stipulations of the Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi Adhiniyam.

Paddy procurement in Chhattisgarh is scheduled to start from December 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

