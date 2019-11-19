Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 15 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vithoba)) were killed and 15 sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their 'dindi' (group) near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. An official identified one of the deceased as Sopan Maharaj Namdas, and said he was the 17th descendant of poet- saint Sant Namdev.

The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several dindis along with the main palanquin of Sant Namdev were on their way to Alandi, where it was supposed to reach on Wednesday, said a Loni Kalbhor police station official. "Warkaris were resting at the place when an earth- mover's brakes failed and rammed into one group. Two warkaris, identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdas (34) and Atul Alashi (23), were killed and 15 sustained injuries," he said.

The driver of the earth-mover was taken into custody, he said, adding that warkaris, after the incident, demanded police cover for the pilgrimage. Meanwhile, Kothrud MLA and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil is scheduled to meet the injured warkaris at a hospital here, party functionaries said..

