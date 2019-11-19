International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 15 injured in road mishap near Pune

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 12:57 IST
Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 15 injured in road mishap near Pune

Two 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vithoba)) were killed and 15 sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their 'dindi' (group) near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said. An official identified one of the deceased as Sopan Maharaj Namdas, and said he was the 17th descendant of poet- saint Sant Namdev.

The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several dindis along with the main palanquin of Sant Namdev were on their way to Alandi, where it was supposed to reach on Wednesday, said a Loni Kalbhor police station official. "Warkaris were resting at the place when an earth- mover's brakes failed and rammed into one group. Two warkaris, identified as Sopan Maharaj Namdas (34) and Atul Alashi (23), were killed and 15 sustained injuries," he said.

The driver of the earth-mover was taken into custody, he said, adding that warkaris, after the incident, demanded police cover for the pilgrimage. Meanwhile, Kothrud MLA and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil is scheduled to meet the injured warkaris at a hospital here, party functionaries said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban officials: 3 Taliban in Qatar for prisoner swap

Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have been flown to Qatar for an expected swap for an American and an Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban officials said Tuesday. T...

UPDATE 1-California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging the San Francisco company engaged in a systematic and wildly successful campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices. The lawsuit draws on internal co...

Hong Kong leader says campus protesters must surrender

Hong Kongs chief executive said Tuesday that protesters occupying a city center university had to surrender if the three-day stand-off was to be resolved peacefully. In her first public comments on the siege at Hong Kong Polytechnic Univers...

Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': reports

Tehran, Nov 19 AFP Three members of the Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by rioters near Tehran, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late Monday.The assailants wielding knives and machetes ambushed the three -- a Revo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019