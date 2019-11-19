Police registers FIR in JNU students' protest case

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the protests by JNU students over the hostel fee hike, a senior police official said. He said the FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law but did not divulge details.

The protests by JNU students had rocked the national capital on Monday bringing several parts of the city to a halt. According to police, nearly 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured during the eight-hour long protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)