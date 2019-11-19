International Development News
Candidates for class 3 and 4 HP govt jobs must be pass outs of schools in state: Cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:15 IST
Candidates for class 3 and 4 HP govt jobs must be pass outs of schools in state: Cabinet

Himachal Pradesh government jobs that just require a basic school education will now go only to those who have studied in the state. The state cabinet in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided that candidates for class 3 and class 4 government jobs must be pass outs of schools in the state, the spokesperson said.

It has also made mandatory matriculation and Class 12 for class 3 jobs and middle and matriculation for class 4 jobs, the spokesperson said. The move aims at benefitting the youth who having done their schooling in the state. Himachalis who have passed out of schools outside the state will not be eligible for the class 3 and 4 jobs, the cabinet has decided.

On the cabinet decision, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore told PTI that he would consult his party colleagues on the issue, before issuing a statement. The cabinet has also decided to recommend to the governor to convene the state assembly's winter session from December 9 to December 14 at Dharamshala.

It announced that on completion of two years of the present government a function will be organised at The Ridge in Shimla on December 27. Ground breaking ceremonies of various projects on which MoUs have been signed, will be held on the same day at Peterhoff in Shimla. DJI PTI

ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

