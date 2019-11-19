International Development News
Development News Edition

Australian thrashed by villagers for 'misbehaving' with women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:17 IST
Australian thrashed by villagers for 'misbehaving' with women

An Australian national was thrashed by villagers near Badami in Bagalkot district for allegedly misbehaving with a local woman, police said. The tourist, aged about 35, was allegedly in an intoxicated state when he was found misbehaving with women at Konkanakoppa village on Monday night, they said.

The villagers have then thrashed him by tying him to an electricity post, the police said. The foreigner Williams K James from Melbourne is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

James was said to be on a visit to Badami, a historical tourist destination in Karnataka after which he travelled to the Konkanakoppa, about 15 km from where the incident occurred. A case has been registered and investigation was on, the police said adding that they would question once the foreigner recovers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.World trade volumes were down alm...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.About 100 protesters were tr...

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...

Snapdeal joins International Trademark Association

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has joined International Trademark Association INTA as part of its efforts to support the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces. INTA is a global association that has m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019