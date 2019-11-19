International Development News
HP constable, three companions held with heroin in Kullu

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:20 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:20 IST
Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) A constable posted with the Himachal Pradesh police and his three companions have been arrested with heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old constable, Lakshay Chauhan, and three persons accompanying him were arrested on Monday at Bazir Bawari when 11 gram heroin was recovered during checking of the car they were travelling in, said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at Brow police station, he said.

The three other arrested persons have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (31), Ravinder Kumar (28) and Narayan Singh (43), residents of Sirmour district. Chauhan, a resident of Jharashali village in Shimla district, is currently posted at Kaithu police lines in Shimla. Being a boxer, Lakshay was recruited in HP police under the sports quota in 2015, he added.

The SP said Shimla police had been informed about his arrest. When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Pramod Shukla told PTI that Shimla police had not got any formal report regarding Lakshay's arrest after the alleged recovery of heroin.

However, he had already been suspended for being absent from duty since Monday evening, he said. Further investigating in the matter is going on, he added.

