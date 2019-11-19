International Development News
Development News Edition

NIA to host first counter-terrorism cooperation exercise for 'Quad' countries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:08 IST
NIA to host first counter-terrorism cooperation exercise for 'Quad' countries

The National Investigation Agency is hosting the first counter-terrorism exercise for the "Quad" countries -- India, the US, Japan and Australia -- at the NIA headquarters in Delhi on November 21 and 22, officials said on Tuesday. The 'CT-TTX' (counter-terrorism table-top exercise) is first such engagement among the Quad countries on regional and global issues of common interest and also in the domain of counter-terrorism and cooperation, the NIA officials said.

It is being conducted as the partner countries have resolved to take the international counter-terror offensive, preparedness, mitigation and synergy to the next level and therefore the table-top exercise would be attended by CT (counter-terrorism) officials and security experts of the Quad countries, they said. According to the NIA, the purpose of the exercise is to assess and validate CT response mechanisms in the light of emerging terrorist threats as well as to provide opportunities to share best practices and to explore areas for enhanced cooperation amongst participating countries.

The exercise is aimed to enable the participating countries to understand much better the response systems to terror incidents that exist in other member countries. This will help in recognition of the best practices prevalent in respective countries. The table-top exercise also aims to further improve the interagency cooperation between different CT and other agencies of Quad countries. The dialogue between the Quad countries was initiated in 2007 and with renewed negotiations from 2017 onwards, the first ministerial-level dialogue among the members was held in September this year on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the NIA officials.

The officials elaborated that the foundation of the Quad is based on collective effort and shared commitment on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime security cooperation, development finance, and cyber security among the four democratic nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat pays respects to Indian soldiers martyred to liberate Israeli city

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Tuesday paid his respects to Indian soldiers who died during the World War I in the northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa while fighting to liberate it from the Ottoman empire. Th...

UPDATE 4-U.S., Australian hostages freed by Afghan Taliban in swap

The Afghan Taliban released American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years on Tuesday, Afghan government officials said, completing a delayed prisoner swap and raising hopes for a revival of peace talks...

EU treats us like parking spot for migrants: Greek PM

Athens, Nov 19 AFP Greeces prime minister has accused the European Union of treating countries on the blocs external frontiers as convenient places to park migrants, in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Ge...

TMC member speaks on pollution wearing mask in Lok Sabha

Seeking to emphasise the seriousness of air pollution, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the Trinamool Congress TMC participated in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on air pollution and climate change wearing a mask on Tuesday. She demanded that the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019