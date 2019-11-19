Japanese envoy takes ride in Delhi Metro

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki on Tuesday visited the Delhi Metro and took a train ride from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazar station, officials said. The Japanese envoy was accompanied by Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Mangu Singh, and other senior officials of the DMRC during the journey.

"The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk station where the delegation took a guided tour of the Metro Museum," a senior official said. The first three phases of the Delhi Metro were funded substantially with help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the DMRC said.

The total operational metro network in Delhi and NCR now stands at 389 km. The network has 285 stations, including those in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor or the Aqua Line. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in October had also taken over the charge of operations and maintenance of the swanky Rapid Metro Network in Gurgaon.

