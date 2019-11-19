TMC member speaks on pollution wearing mask in Lok Sabha

Seeking to emphasise the seriousness of air pollution, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) participated in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on air pollution and climate change wearing a mask on Tuesday. She demanded that the government should also launch a "Swachh Hawa Mission" (clean air mission) on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Ghosh Dastidar started speaking on the issue wearing a pollution mask, but later took it off. She said it was time that the government took note of the seriousness of the problem and initiated steps.

