No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

  • PTI
  • Coimbato
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:52 IST
The Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the last one month resulting in uprooting of trees and landslips on the railway track.

Following this, the heritage NMR had to be cancelled, press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Tuesday. Since the landslips occurred during the past two days, track restoration work could not be completed. It would take another couple of days, so the rail service had to be suspended, railway sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

