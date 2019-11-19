Segway patrolling system introduced at Bhubaneswar rly stn

The railways introduced the eco-friendly Segway patrolling system at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Tuesday to improve mobility and response time of RPF personnel, an official said. The battery-operated and eco-friendly Segway System will help Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to move from one place to another during their patrolling at stations in less time and also help in crowd control, the official said.

This can also help RPF personnel for safety of passengers and protection of railway properties, an East Coast Railway (RCoR) official said. This hi-tech patrolling system will also increase the mobility and improve the response time of RPF personnel and will be helpful in more visible policing, he said.

This will also solve the passengers grievance quickly at the station. RPF personnel have been trained and more Segway will be introduced as per the feasibility. Introduction of this Segway system has been introduced in many important stations of the country. In ECoR jurisdiction, this facility has been introduced a few days back at Visakhapatnam. Introduction of this facility is second in ECoR and first in Odisha.

RPF receives reports of theft cases or snatching cases including cases of abusing, nuisance by passengers through twitter or security helpline Number 182. These kinds of problems will be solved faster with the introduction of Segway, an ECoR statement said. ECoR General Manager, Vidya Bhushan inaugurated this facility at Bhubaneswar Railway Station in presence of Principal Chief Security Commissioner of RPF Raja Ram.

To begin with, as many as six Segway units have been deployed in Bhubaneswar, and the facility is likely to be introduced in Cuttack and Puri stations soon..

