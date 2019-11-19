International Development News
Fourth of five gang-rape accused held: Noida police

  Updated: 19-11-2019 19:11 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 19:11 IST
A fourth accused in the gang rape and assault of a 21-year-old woman in the city last week was arrested on Tuesday, the Noida police said. Guddu, in his early 20s, was held near Parthala Chowk after days of intensive search since the incident took place near a park in Sector 63 on November 13, the officials said.

So far five men, including the victim's friend Ravi,  who had called her to an isolated spot on Wednesday on the pretext of helping her find a job, have been arrested, they said. According to the police, Ravi had called the woman to the spot and started molesting her when two locals, including Guddu, from nearby shanties saw them and intervened.

The duo threatened and chased Ravi away after beating him up but then themselves took turns to rape the woman and later called in three of their friends who too forced themselves on her. “The fourth accused Gudda has been arrested. He was held near the Parthala Chowk. He is a native of Badaun district," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

Guddu is a Class 10 pass out and worked as a labourer in a local vegetable farm, he said. "After the incident, three of the rape accused and the friend Ravi were arrested within 36 hours, while search teams are looking for the last remaining accused Shyam. Police teams went outside Uttar Pradesh also and carried out intensive searches in various districts within the state to track down Guddu and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on his arrest,” Krishna told reporters.

An FIR was registered in the case at the Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), the police said. The woman was sent for medical examination while counselling by experts and legal assistance was provided to her. All precautions were taken considering the sensitivity of the matter, they said. PTI KIS RDM

RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

