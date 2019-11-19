Plan to introduce electric buses in Andhra Pradesh dropped
The Andhra Pradesh StateRoad Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has dropped the move tointroduce 350 electric buses
On the directions of the state Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated inSeptember seeking to deploy the electric buses
Initially, he wanted to introduce 1,000 such busesat one-go but later reduced the number to 350 because of'logistic reasons.' PTI DBV NVG VSNVG NVG
