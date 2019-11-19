International Development News
UPSTF arrests man for impersonating police constable in Gorakhpur

  • Gorakhpur
  Updated: 19-11-2019 19:48 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday arrested a man who impersonated a police constable in Khajni Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office here. Ajay Kumar Chaturvedi was arrested by Gorakhpur field unit of the STF, Inspector SP Singh said.

A police uniform, name plate, batch (UP police), cap, shoes, khaki socks belt and two sets of winter police uniform, two ATM cards , driving license, mobile phone sets, Rs 59,500 cash and Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, Singh said. The accused is a resident of Lahura Deva in Sant Kabir Nagar district. He was living at Ghosh Company area in Kotwali police station limit here, police said.

The STF was tipped off about Chaturvedi fraudulently working as constable. After investigation, it was found that he was doing duty with SDM Khajni. He was arrested from Khajni tehsil under section Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), the Inspector said

During the interrogation, Chaturvedi told that he is not a constable and in 2014 he told SDM Danghata in Sant Kabir Nagar district that he was on duty and he is a constable and started doing duty and in 2015 the SDM got transferred. When people came to know about him, he went away from there and in 2017, he started working again with SDM Rudauli in Faizabad district.

In February 2018, he was arrested and his case was registered at Rudauli police station in Faizabad under section 171, 419, 420 IPC and he was on bail and in 2019 he started working with SDM Khajni, police said. The accused used to take money from people on the pretext of getting their work done.

