Two held for flouting pollution norms in Noida

Two people were arrested here on Tuesday as they were apparently trading construction material in violation of the National Green Tribunal's guidelines to curb pollution, the district administration said. The action was taken during a joint inspection by officials of the Noida administration, the regional pollution control board and the local police, they said.

"Accused Aslam and Rajaram were held from Harola village in Sector 4 after they were found trading construction material kept uncovered, in violation of NGT's guidelines," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said. An FIR has been registered against the two at the Sector 20 police station under relevant sections and further proceedings are underway, Mishra added.

Delhi-National Capital Region has been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution since late October, prompting several restrictions from central agencies, including bans on construction activities, bursting of crackers and stubble burning among others. Five people were arrested for similar violations in Sector 22 Noida on Monday.

Earlier last week, an FIR was lodged against nine people for allegedly violating the NGT guidelines, while one person was arrested for stubble burning in Greater Noida. On November 11, an FIR was registered against 10 farmers in Greater Noida on charges of stubble burning and causing air pollution in violation of the law.

Farmers in Jewar area were also slapped with a penalty of Rs 35,000 each over pollution-related incidents on November 5, the district administration had said.

