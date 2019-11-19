International Development News
Development News Edition

Two held for flouting pollution norms in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:05 IST
Two held for flouting pollution norms in Noida

Two people were arrested here on Tuesday as they were apparently trading construction material in violation of the National Green Tribunal's guidelines to curb pollution, the district administration said. The action was taken during a joint inspection by officials of the Noida administration, the regional pollution control board and the local police, they said.

"Accused Aslam and Rajaram were held from Harola village in Sector 4 after they were found trading construction material kept uncovered, in violation of NGT's guidelines," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said. An FIR has been registered against the two at the Sector 20 police station under relevant sections and further proceedings are underway, Mishra added.

Delhi-National Capital Region has been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution since late October, prompting several restrictions from central agencies, including bans on construction activities, bursting of crackers and stubble burning among others. Five people were arrested for similar violations in Sector 22 Noida on Monday.

Earlier last week, an FIR was lodged against nine people for allegedly violating the NGT guidelines, while one person was arrested for stubble burning in Greater Noida. On November 11, an FIR was registered against 10 farmers in Greater Noida on charges of stubble burning and causing air pollution in violation of the law.

Farmers in Jewar area were also slapped with a penalty of Rs 35,000 each over pollution-related incidents on November 5, the district administration had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Estonia sees life in "brain-dead" NATO

Estonias president defended NATO on Tuesday after French President Emmanuel Macron branded it brain dead, saying her country felt safe in a military alliance that has been fortifying its eastern flank as a shield against Russia.NATO is clea...

Employment growth slowed down in last two years: Report

The employment growth in the country has slowed down in the last two years, to 3.9 percent in 2017-18 and 2.8 percent in 2018-19 as the core industries have witnessed virtually, negative growth in hiring, according to a study. In terms of g...

Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap could see 100 bps in 2020 -NatWest Markets

Italys bond market is likely to withstand short-term political uncertainty and the closely watched 10-year bond yield gap over Germany could tighten to 100 basis points next year, NatWest Markets said on Tuesday. The last time this yield sp...

UPDATE 1-German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist attack, officials said, with public broadcaster ARD reporting that the man was at the top of the federal polices list of dangerous Islamist extremists.Police speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019