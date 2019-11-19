Cong MLA injured as police use lathis against KSU activists

A Congress MLA was allegedly injured when police used lathis to disperse the party's state students wing members who tried to take a march to the Assembly on Tuesday demanding an independent probe into the alleged moderation marks scam of the Kerala university. The legislator, who was trying to pacify the students, was injured along with Kerala Students Union state president K M Abijit and at least 10 others when police used lathis to prevent them from moving towards the assembly.

Protesting the incident, the KSU has called for a 'Education hartal' on Wednesday. The students were protesting against the alleged marks scam and the suspicious deaths of two minor dalit sisters at Walayar, who were sexually exploited and later found dead inside their home.

For over an hour,the KSU activists refused to disperse. Water cannons were used by police to disperse them and when they continued protesting, teargas shells were burst and lathis waved to chase them away, police said.

The congress alleged that instead of taking the MLA and others injured to the hospital, police took them to the police camp and recorded their arrest. Opposition MLAs walked out of the assembly in protest.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran condemned the attack on the MLA and students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)