Northern Command chief visits forward areas in Kashmir

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command on Tuesday visited Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the region, a defence spokesperson said. Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited the formations and units along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland formations in north Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

He said Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current situation. The northern command chief conveyed his appreciation to all the soldiers for their steadfastness and successful conduct of operations, the spokesperson said.

Singh urged the soldiers to continue with the vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across the border, he said. Lauding the excellent synergy between all the security forces, Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for the 'Awaam' (people) of Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Later, the northern command chief met Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and heads of other security agencies, he said. The commander appreciated the joint efforts of all the agencies which were critical to successful counter-terrorism operations, the spokesperson said.

Singh exhorted all to safeguard and keep the security and interests of the common people in mind while working in close coordination with all security agencies and civil administration, the spokesperson said.

