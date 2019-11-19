Goods worth over Rs 1-L stolen from Sena Bhavan in Aurangabad

International Development News
Goods worth over Rs 1 lakh have been stolen from partially used premises of Shiv Sena Bhavan in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city in the past six months, police said on Tuesday. Items such as television sets, window frames etc, stored in the premises of Shiv Sena Bhavan, located in Aurangpura, have gone missing between May 24 and November 18 this year, assistant police inspector Rahul Suryatal said.

The stolen goods are worth more than Rs 1 lakh, he added. "We have registered the case in this regard and investigations are on," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

