Arunachal Guv calls for more efficiency in state govt works

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called for more efficiency and in the state government works and stressed on filling up of vacant posts. During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Raj Bhavan here, Mishra said that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) must work tirelessly for flawless conduct of examinations for all state-level vacancies.

The governor while suggesting for expediting road projects, emphasised on the need of preserving the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Changlang district, an official communique said. Dr Mishra advocated for timely allocation of necessary fund for the developmental works to the concerned departments so that the last-minute rush of release of funds at the close of the financial year is obviated.

Suggesting for strong mechanism to prevent leakage of allocated public money, the governor suggested that the state Public Accounts Committee must have regular meetings with the departments and bring in a marked improvement in the situation. Mishra, who is going to attend the forthcoming conference of the governors, discussed about issues with Khandu which could be taken up in the conference and also in his meetings with the union ministers.

They also reviewed various development programmes and projects of the state during the meeting, the communique added..

