International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak in no way friend of J-K people; it has only brought destruction: Police chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:22 IST
Pak in no way friend of J-K people; it has only brought destruction: Police chief

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan is in no way a friend of the people of the Union territory and said the neighbouring country has only brought death and destruction for them. He also said Pakistan's proxy war against India is not over yet and the police force will continue fighting the enemy to ensure the nation's safety.

Singh made the remarks in an official statement after a visit to Handwara town of Kupwara district and Ganderbal district. During his visit, the director general of police (DGP) reviewed the law and order situation in different areas, interacted with the respective jurisdictional officers and also addressed 'darbars' of police personnel.

"Pakistan is in no way a friend of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it has brought death and destruction, and disrupted the peace and order here," Singh said. The proxy war that Pakistan is waging against India is not over yet and "we will continue our fight to defeat the enemy for the security and integrity of our nation," he said.

He also called on officers and jawans to foil the "wicked acts or designs" of elements inimical to the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. "Subversion and terrorism are to be uprooted so that the general masses can live in a peaceful atmosphere, which is our priority," Singh said.

Lauding the police force for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, he said during the previous years, particularly in 2010 and 2016, police had faced a tough situation on the law and order front. "This time around the force has worked with extreme professionalism in maintaining law and order," the DGP said, in an apparent reference to the security challenges that followed the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5.

Singh said police and other security forces had contributed in one way or the other in maintaining normalcy and defeating the designs of anti-national elements. He said police personnel had remained at the forefront of efforts to maintain peace and public order without caring about their own comfort.

The good work done by police and other forces is being recognised at every forum and by the central government, he said. Singh also asked the officers to take up the drive against drugs as a mission until the menace is uprooted from the society.

Police is strengthening its bonds with the people who are in turn supporting the force in its fight against drugs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

More than 120 journalists still jailed in Turkey -International Press Institute

More than 120 journalists are still being held in Turkeys jails, a global record, and the situation of the media in the country has not improved since the lifting of a two-year state of emergency last year, a global press watchdog said on T...

Furore erupts in Italy over euro zone bailout fund reform

Proposals to reform the euro zones bailout fund are creating a political storm in Italy, where parties and institutions are battling over whether Rome should try to block the reform at the EU level.A draft of the reform was agreed by eurozo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes

Shares in Europe dipped, Wall Street backed off record highs and the U.S. dollar was poised to extend a three-day losing streak as underwhelming earnings and uncertainty over an ongoing U.S. impeachment inquiry overshadowed hopes for a U.S....

Opposition in Georgia vows further anti-government protests

Georgias opposition plans further anti-government protests and will demand an early parliamentary election, its leaders said on Tuesday, a day after police dispersed demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi. Police used water cannon to scatter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019