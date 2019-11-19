International Development News
Development News Edition

Mumbai cops trace valuables forgotten by Aussie in cab within

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:00 IST
Mumbai cops trace valuables forgotten by Aussie in cab within

Mumbai Police traced and recovered valuables worth USD 15,000 left behind by an Australian in a taxi in suburban Goregaon within few hours on Saturday from south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. Adam Jackson had forgotten his belongings comprising a laptop, a DSLR camera and its lenses in a taxi which had dropped him at a hotel in Goregaon (East) on Friday night.

After receiving a complaint on Saturday, Vanrai police went through the CCTV footages outside the hotel and recovered the number of the taxi, whose owner is a resident of Antop Hill area as per RTO records, he said. However, the taxi and its driver both were not found at the given address, the official said.

"On specific information, police intercepted the taxi in Colaba in south Mumbai, around 35 kms from Goregaon, on Saturday afternoon, and recovered the valuables," he added. The valuables comprised a laptop, a Nikon D810 DLSR camera, three lenses and a Bell & Ross watch, collectively valued at Rs 10.65 lakh in the Indian currency, he said.

The valuables were returned to Jackson on Tuesday. Mumbai Police appreciated the action of their men on their official twitter handle with hashtag Best Detection.

"In stormy situations, we must take calculated yet lightning fast decisions. On 16/11/19, API Ghone & team of Vanrai PS traced & nabbed a Taxi Driver in Colaba jurisdiction & recovered missing valuables worth US $15,000 belonging to Mr. Adam Jackson from Australia", they said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

More than 120 journalists still jailed in Turkey -International Press Institute

More than 120 journalists are still being held in Turkeys jails, a global record, and the situation of the media in the country has not improved since the lifting of a two-year state of emergency last year, a global press watchdog said on T...

Furore erupts in Italy over euro zone bailout fund reform

Proposals to reform the euro zones bailout fund are creating a political storm in Italy, where parties and institutions are battling over whether Rome should try to block the reform at the EU level.A draft of the reform was agreed by eurozo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes

Shares in Europe dipped, Wall Street backed off record highs and the U.S. dollar was poised to extend a three-day losing streak as underwhelming earnings and uncertainty over an ongoing U.S. impeachment inquiry overshadowed hopes for a U.S....

Opposition in Georgia vows further anti-government protests

Georgias opposition plans further anti-government protests and will demand an early parliamentary election, its leaders said on Tuesday, a day after police dispersed demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi. Police used water cannon to scatter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019