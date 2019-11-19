Mumbai cops trace valuables forgotten by Aussie in cab within

Mumbai Police traced and recovered valuables worth USD 15,000 left behind by an Australian in a taxi in suburban Goregaon within few hours on Saturday from south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. Adam Jackson had forgotten his belongings comprising a laptop, a DSLR camera and its lenses in a taxi which had dropped him at a hotel in Goregaon (East) on Friday night.

After receiving a complaint on Saturday, Vanrai police went through the CCTV footages outside the hotel and recovered the number of the taxi, whose owner is a resident of Antop Hill area as per RTO records, he said. However, the taxi and its driver both were not found at the given address, the official said.

"On specific information, police intercepted the taxi in Colaba in south Mumbai, around 35 kms from Goregaon, on Saturday afternoon, and recovered the valuables," he added. The valuables comprised a laptop, a Nikon D810 DLSR camera, three lenses and a Bell & Ross watch, collectively valued at Rs 10.65 lakh in the Indian currency, he said.

The valuables were returned to Jackson on Tuesday. Mumbai Police appreciated the action of their men on their official twitter handle with hashtag Best Detection.

"In stormy situations, we must take calculated yet lightning fast decisions. On 16/11/19, API Ghone & team of Vanrai PS traced & nabbed a Taxi Driver in Colaba jurisdiction & recovered missing valuables worth US $15,000 belonging to Mr. Adam Jackson from Australia", they said in a tweet..

