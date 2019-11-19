International Development News
SMSS takes out procession against proposed Citizenship Bill

  • PTI
  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:01 IST
The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), the student's wing of the KMSS, on Tuesday evening brought out torchlight procession across the state against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. SMSS president Bitu Sonowal said protest against the controversial bill will continue till the Central government fully withdraws the document.

Thousands of students marched through the main streets in nearly 10 towns across the state and shouted slogans against the bill and the BJP-led governments in Centre as well as in the state. The Gauhati University unit of the SMSS took out a symbolic "funeral procession" of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over his silence on the Bill.

RTI activist Akhil Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Sunday announced to launch a series of agitation programmes against the proposed bill across Assam. Massive protests were held on Monday in the North Eastern states opposing the proposed bill and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt in Assam.

As per the Lok Sabha Bulletin Part-II on November 14, the tentative list of Government Legislative and Financial Business for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament includes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for introduction, consideration and passing. The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year but was not tabled in Rajya Sabha and lapsed. It seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document..

