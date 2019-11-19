International Development News
AAP MP writes to Union minister Paswan on Delhi's water quality

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asking him to clarify whether the report stating Delhi's water quality is better than European standard is correct or the one which finds it most unsafe among 21 major cities of India. On September 26, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Delhi's water quality is better than European standards. The Union Water Ministry had collected water samples from 20 locations in Delhi to come to this conclusion.

However on November 16, Paswan released a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report, according to which Delhi has the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities. Targeting the Centre over the issue, Singh said he wrote to Paswan asking him to clarify which of the two reports on Delhi's water is correct.

Singh further said it appears that the report is "politically motivated", aimed at tarnishing the image of Delhi government. "In a city like Delhi, samples from at least 1,500 locations should have been collected but Delhi's water was declared unsafe by just in 11 locations," he said in the letter.

The AAP leader also said the Delhi Jal board conducted tests at 1.5 lakh locations and 98.5 per cent water was found safe. "How is it possible that your report is opposite to that of DJB," he asked.

