NOIDA gets user-friendly, secure website; colour-blind users to have easy access

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) on Tuesday launched its new website, which has been redeveloped for user friendliness and can also be accessed by people with colour-blindness and visual impairments. The website can be accessed at the url www.noidaauthorityonline.in, while going to the older link will also redirect a user to the new website automatically, the authority said.

It said the website complies to 115 points of guidelines for Indian government websites, and its objective is to conform to the essential prerequisites of making it "usable, user centric and universally accessible". "The new website is bilingual (English and Hindi) and a user can visit any of the versions for obtaining the details related to the authority. It has been made responsive so that it can be accessed over a wide range of devices like desktop, mobile, laptop etc," the Noida Authority said.

"The website has been made PwD-friendly, keeping in view the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 of Government of India," it said as Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari launched the new website here. The PwD features incorporated in the website include a contrast theme feature through which colour-blind people can easily use it, while the screen reader feature enables people with visual impairments access it, the authority said.

Other features include font resizing and the 'Home' page is designed in such a way that all the important information for the public can be accessed directly from the page itself or are a single click away from it, it added. The authority said the new website has been security audited from a listed organisation of the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Centre so that it can be prevented from any cyberattack in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)