133 kg of ganja seized by STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has seized 133 kg of ganja from a vehicle in the Khidderpore area of the city, a police officer said on Tuesday. Two persons traveling in the vehicle were arrested during the raid on Monday night by a Special Task Force team, the officer said adding that the two persons were residents of Assam.

The contraband was found in five big sacks, he added.

