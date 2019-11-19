J-K Lt Governor's advisors get portfolios

Days after their appointment, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu's two advisors were Tuesday assigned the charge of different government departments. K K Sharma and Farooq Khan were appointed as advisors to the Lt Governor on November 14 and a formal order was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) the next day.

Former bureaucrat Sharma was allocated the charge of tourism; public works (roads and buildings); planning, development and monitoring; school education; higher education; technical education; and industries, an order issued by the GAD said. Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan got food, civil supplies and consumer affairs; ARI and training; cooperative; floriculture; election; labour and employment; Haj and Auqaf; social welfare; tribal affairs; youth services and sports, the order read.

It said the advisors to the Lt Governor would exercise the powers of a minister in respect of the departments allocated to them. "For purposes of official correspondence, Advisors Sharma and Khan shall be designated as Advisor (S) and Advisor (F) respectively," it said.

In respect of other departments, the order said the papers related to the GAD, Home Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) shall be submitted by the respective administrative secretaries through the chief secretary to the Lt Governor. Papers related to the All India Services (IAS, IPS, and IFS) shall be submitted by the respective administrative secretaries through the General Administration Department and the chief secretary for consideration of the Lt Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)