Administrative Council set up in J-K

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:19 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:14 IST
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted an administrative council with Lt Governor G C Murmu as its chairman to discharge the functions of a government. "Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of an Administrative Council, comprising the Lieutenant Governor as its 'Chairman' and his Advisers as Members, to dispose of the cases mentioned in 'The Second Schedule (Amended) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules' or such other matters as the Lieutenant Governor may direct to be placed before it," a government order said on Tuesday.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, said the chief secretary shall function as secretary to the Administrative Council. The administrative secretaries of the departments of Finance, Planning, Development and Monitoring, General Administration, Law or of any other department may be invited to the meetings of the council as may be required, the order said.

As per the second schedule (amended entries) Rule 8, the cases which shall be brought before the council include those involving legislation, including the issue of ordinances, proposals to summon or prorogue or dissolve the legislature of the state, address of governor to the legislature, cases involving the question as to whether a member of the House of the legislature of the state is subject to any disqualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

