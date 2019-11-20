131 gm heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized, five arrested in Mizoram

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on Wednesday seized 131 grams of heroin worth Rs five lakh in the local market during raids at two locations in Aizawl and arrested five women in this connection, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said. Zohmingthanga told PTI that the arrested persons are Aizawl residents 42-year-old Debbie Zodingliani, 28-year-old Lalrinmawii, 54-year-old Laltlanthangi, 39-year-old Chawnghmingliani and 30-year-old Laldinpuii, who hails from Thingsai village in Lunglei district.

The five persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs reportedly from Myanmar, he said, adding the accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were produced before the Special Judge (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), who remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody, Zohmingthanga added..

