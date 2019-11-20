International Development News
Anti-CAB bandh passes off peacefully in Nagaland

The 18-hour bandh called in Nagaland to protest the proposed tabling of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) during the Winter session of the Parliament passed off peacefully, police said on Wednesday. The bandh was called by the North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) and the Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants (JCPI) from 6 pm on Tuesday till noon on Wednesday.

No untoward incident was reported from any district of the state during the bandh, a senior police officer said. Public transport remained off the roads and business establishments were shut during the period, he said.

The CAB seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents. However, indigenous people of the northeastern states fear that entry of the immigrants will endanger their identity and livelihood..

