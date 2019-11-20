FIR lodged in 10-year-old girl's death

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for the death of a 10-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries after a cement block fell on her in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Wednesday. Pratibha Shingare succumbed to her injuries at KEM Hospital on Tuesday, a day after a cement block fell on her at Panchsheel SRA Co-operative Society, a police official said.

Following Pratibha's death, a residents in the area gathered outside Tilak Nagar police station and demanded immediate arrest of the builder and society members, he said. As of now, no one has been named in the FIR. A case has been registered under section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, deputy commissioner of police (zone 6) Shashi Kumar Meena said..

