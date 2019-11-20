Four including three students killed in accident in Bihar

Four persons including three students were killed when a speeding tanker hit a motorcycle in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on NH 139 near pola village on Tuesday evening when a speeding tanker hit the motorcycle killing one student on the spot while two others died on way to hospital, Amba police station SHO Virendra Paswan said.

The tanker also overturned killing its driver Nandu Gaur on the spot, SHO said adding that the three students have been identified Nikhil Pathak, Harsh alias Tikku and Prakash. Two students - Harsh alias Tikku and Prakash - belonged to Hariharganj village while Nikhil Kumar from Kishanpur village, he said adding that students were in the 15-17 age-group.

After attending coaching class at Hariharganj, the three students riding a bike were on their way to drop Nikhil in his village at Kishanpur when the incident took place. Nikhil died on the spot while Harsh and Prakash died on way to hospital, SHO said..

