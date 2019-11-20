UP: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Kashiram Awas colony on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Deepak.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police added. Meanwhile, four men attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance in separate incidents here on Wednesday, they said.

Ramkumar (38) of Bhopa village, Sandeep (26) of Kirshna Puri, Ravi Kishan (25) and Saleem (39) from Kidwainagar were rushed to the district hospital after they tried to commit suicide, the police said. In another incident here on Wednesday, the body of a 65-year-old man, identified as Sitaram, was found in Chhapar village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

