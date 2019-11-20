International Development News
UP: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:51 IST
UP: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Kashiram Awas colony on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Deepak.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police added. Meanwhile, four men attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance in separate incidents here on Wednesday, they said.

Ramkumar (38) of Bhopa village, Sandeep (26) of Kirshna Puri, Ravi Kishan (25) and Saleem (39) from Kidwainagar were rushed to the district hospital after they tried to commit suicide, the police said. In another incident here on Wednesday, the body of a 65-year-old man, identified as Sitaram, was found in Chhapar village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-trump-impeachment-testimonyu-s-ambassador-sondland-says-he-followed-trumps-orders-on-ukraine-idUSKBN1XU1S3 i...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Porsche and Mercedes embark on new era of electric racing

Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with debutants Porsche and Mercedes hoping to carry their respective success in sports cars and Formula One to a new all-electric battleground.French driver Jean-Eric Vergne, the f...

Tennis-Murray claws out victory to give Britain lead, Serbia win

Andy Murray gave Britain a winning start in their opening Davis Cup Finals tie against the Netherlands but only after suffering a huge scare against an inspired Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.After nearly three hours, Murray, playing in his...
