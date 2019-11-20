Northern Army commander meets Lt Guv of Ladakh

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, met Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur at the Raj Nivas in Leh on Wednesday and they discussed the strong bond shared between the people of Ladakh and the Army, an official said. The spokesperson said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based 'Fire and Fury' Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

During their interaction, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh highlighted the strong bond shared between the people of Ladakh and the Army, which is time tested and enduring, he said. At the invitation of the Northern Commander, Mathur visited the headquarters of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps later in the day, where he was given a comprehensive brief on the operational and security situation pertaining to the Ladakh Sector, the spokesperson said.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the role the Army can play in the planned developmental activities in the Union Territory of Ladakh, he said PTI TAS NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)