Accountant held for cheating builder of Rs 20 lakh

A 28-year-old accountant, who worked for a well-known builder, has been arrested for allegedly duping his employer of Rs 20 lakh, police said on Wednesday. The accused Jayson George created a dummy account under a fake name and transferred money into it over a period of six to seven months, and later transferred the entire amount into his personal account, a police official said.

The matter came to light when company officials found that money was being transferred to an account, which was not linked to the firm, he said. On scanning the account details, they found that money from the fake account was being routed to George's personal account, he added.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the company, the police nabbed George from western suburb of Malad. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen money to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, the official said.

George has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and has been sent to police custody till November 28, he added..

