International Development News
Development News Edition

HC orders status quo on erection of MGR, Jaya statues on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:25 IST
HC orders status quo on erection of MGR, Jaya statues on

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo and issued notice to authorities on a plea seeking to restrain erection of statues of late ruling AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa by party workers on alleged encroached public and private land in Tirutani town. Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman issued notice returnable by two weeks to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police of neighbouring Tiruvallore district.

Petitioner R Radhakrishnan, who resides in Subramania Nagar of Tirutani in Tiruvallur district, alleged that lands adjacent to plots in the area, adjacent to a national highway, were earmarked as public road and the residents had been using it as a service road. However, later forged documents had been registered in the Sub-Registrar office in Tirutani by certain persons claiming ownership of the public land and it had been encroached for erection of the statues of the late leaders, he alleged.

Despite repeated complaints to the District Collector and the SP, no action was taken against the 'encroachers' and even a petition submitted in the Chief Minister's Special Cell had gone in vain, he submitted. The petitioner alleged that local cadre of the AIADMK in blatant disregard of law have started erection of the statues on the land causing inconvenience to the public who are finding it difficult to navigate the service road.

He also contended that a sale deed with regard to a part of his land had been registered in the name of one Jayasekar for the purpose of installing the statues at the instance of the AIADMK members though he had not sold it. The petitioner sought a direction from the court to prevent any structure from being erected on the lands and also for cancelling 'forged' documents..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In the Wind at Princess Dianas funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a frie...

UPDATE 2-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as Hong Kong bill escalates U.S.-China tensions

Wall Streets main indexes were set to fall at the open on Wednesday, as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides could fail to reach a trade agreement soon. Beijing on Wednesday condemned...

Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking 7th pay panel implementation in pvt unaided schools

New Delhi, Nov 20 PTI The Delhi High Court dismissed on Wednesday a PIL seeking implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in private unaided schools of the national capital, saying if the staff of these institutions are aggri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019