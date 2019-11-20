International Development News
Development News Edition

FIR against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramgarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:45 IST
FIR against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a 30-year-old man of Ramagarh district of Jharkhand for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife and driving her out of the house. 'Talaq-e-biddat' or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband is illegal.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband of three years pronounced 'talaq' thrice besides giving it in writing to her on October 7. The 25-year-old woman also accused her parents-in-law and two sisters-in-law of torturing her for dowry and driving her out of their home at Sosokala village, Gola police station in-charge Dhananjay Prasad said.

"A case has been registered under the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 based on the FIR," Prasad said. The Act criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

Though she was given instant 'triple talaq' last month, the woman said, she lodged the police complaint after her in-laws did not allow her recent attempt to return to their house. The police officer said investigations were on and nobody was arrested as yet.

The complainant claimed that her father has built a house for her husband but harassment for dowry continued till she was given talaq..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saa...

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt over potholes in UP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over its claimed efforts to make the states roads pothole-free, saying the saffron partys corruption is the biggest hurdle to this. When we say there are pothol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019