FIR against man for giving instant triple talaq to wife

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a 30-year-old man of Ramagarh district of Jharkhand for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife and driving her out of the house. 'Talaq-e-biddat' or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband is illegal.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband of three years pronounced 'talaq' thrice besides giving it in writing to her on October 7. The 25-year-old woman also accused her parents-in-law and two sisters-in-law of torturing her for dowry and driving her out of their home at Sosokala village, Gola police station in-charge Dhananjay Prasad said.

"A case has been registered under the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 based on the FIR," Prasad said. The Act criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

Though she was given instant 'triple talaq' last month, the woman said, she lodged the police complaint after her in-laws did not allow her recent attempt to return to their house. The police officer said investigations were on and nobody was arrested as yet.

The complainant claimed that her father has built a house for her husband but harassment for dowry continued till she was given talaq..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)