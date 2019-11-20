International Development News
Development News Edition

HP: Man held on charge of raping daughter 8 years ago

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamirpur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:15 IST
HP: Man held on charge of raping daughter 8 years ago

A man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping his minor daughter in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district eight years ago, police said. He was taken into custody following a complaint by his 17-year-old daughter, a police spokesman said.

The minor alleged that his father had raped her eight years ago and was once again trying to force himself on her, he said. A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Barsar police station in this regard, the spokesman said.

The girl is being medically examined, he said. Her father will be produced before a court here so that he can be taken into police remand for interrogation, the spokesman added. PTI CORR DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Biegun says still believes North Korea can make decision to denuclearize

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday there had been no concrete evidence that North Korea had made a decision to give up its nuclear weapons, but he still believed Pyongyang could make this choice.Bie...

UPDATE 4-Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM by his brother

Sri Lankas newly elected president is set to name his brother and current opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as interim prime minister, a party spokesman said on Wednesday, just hours after the sitting premier said he plans to step down. P...

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019