HP: Man held on charge of raping daughter 8 years ago

A man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping his minor daughter in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district eight years ago, police said. He was taken into custody following a complaint by his 17-year-old daughter, a police spokesman said.

The minor alleged that his father had raped her eight years ago and was once again trying to force himself on her, he said. A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Barsar police station in this regard, the spokesman said.

The girl is being medically examined, he said. Her father will be produced before a court here so that he can be taken into police remand for interrogation, the spokesman added. PTI CORR DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)