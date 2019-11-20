International Development News
Two booked for conning builder of Rs 25-L

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a 65-year-old builder of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of processing his loan, police said on Wednesday. Kamal Govind Ramsathani, a resident of eastern suburb of Mulund, had plans to construct a building and was seeking a loan of Rs 50 crore for the same, an official from Mulund police said.

The two accused assured Ramsathani of the loan and asked him to pay Rs 25 lakh as administration and processing fees on two occasions between July 2018 to September 2018, he said. After paying the amount, the complainant kept calling the accused to check the status of the loan and when there was no sign of progress even after a year, he asked them to return the amount he had paid, the official said.

When the accused duo kept delaying the repayment and later switched off their phones, Ramsathani realised that he had been conned, he said. On Tuesday, the Mulund police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he added..

