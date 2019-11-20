International Development News
LG asks officials to withdraw cases registered under Land Reforms Act

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to withdraw cases registered under section 81 of the Land Reforms Act concerning unauthorised colonies, officials said. Several major steps were also taken by him for implementation of PM-UDAY (Prime Minister-unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna) for conferring ownership rights to the residents of over 1700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, they said.

Section 81 of Delhi Land Reforms Act penalises use of land for any purpose other than agriculture and connected activities. Urbanisation of 79 villages to facilitating ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies there, was also approved by Baijal.

