Juvenile among two held for stabbing man during road rage

A 19-year-old man was arrested and one juvenile apprehended for allegedly stabbing a person during a road rage incident in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Wednesday. Shamsad, a resident of Brahampuri, was arrested and a minor apprehended. The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession, they said.

Police received information about the incident around 9.20 pm on Saturday. After reaching Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, it was revealed that three unidentified bike-borne people had stabbed a 32-year-old man on his chest, a senior police officer said.

The victim was later referred to Max Hospital Patparganj. It appeared to be a road rage case, police said.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off that one Shamshad, Junaid and a juvenile were involved in the attack, following which they arrested Shamshad and apprehended the minor," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said. Interrogation revealed that the three attacked the victim after an argument when the vehicles of both the parties were about to collide, the DCP said.

Shamshad was earlier involved in two robbery cases registered in Shahdara, police added.

