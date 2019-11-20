Odisha govt agrees to simplify paddy procurement token system

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it would simplify the centralised token system required for the paddy procurement, but refused to withdraw it totally even as the farmers across western districts hit the streets demanding withdrawal of it. After a meeting with the agitating farmers in Sambalpur, Odisha Labour minister Sushant Singh and deputy government whip Rohit Pujari said this.

"We will certainly simplify the centralized token system for paddy procurement, but not withdraw it totally," Singh and Pujari told reporters. In the meeting, the farmers, who are planning to go for a national highway blockade on Thursday placed three major demands before Singh and Pujari.

"We have asked the government to issue token for procurement in the local level, purchase all the paddy from farmers without having any limit and insurance under Pradhan Manti Fasal Bima," said a farmer leader. Both the senior leaders were rushed to Sambalpur to hold discussion with the agitating farmers even as a bandh was observed at Attabira and Bheden in Bargarh district demanding the withdrawal of the token system.

Under the centralized token system, the farmers can sell their paddy in the state-operated market yard only after getting token. While the token system was already there and issued at the district level, presently, it has been centralized and issued from the state capital. The farmers are opposing the centralized token system as they are unable to get it at the proper time. "How can the people sitting in Bhubaneswar know when the farmer in a village in Bargarh district will harvest his paddy and sale it," asked Ashok Pradhan, a farmer leader.

Meanwhile, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain informed the Assembly that the centralised token system for selling of paddy at mandis (yards) is still in force and will continue in future too. "The centralised token system has been introduced to ensure transparency and help farmers get the right price for their crops," the minister said.

The minister urged the agitating farmers to cooperate in the process and sale their paddy. Farmers in western Odisha particularly in Sambalpur and Bargarh are opposed to the system.

On Tuesday, farmers had dumped paddy in front of the houses of MLAs in Sambalpur town. On Monday also, the farmers had blocked the way to the Sambalpur district Collectors office by placing paddy-laden tractors in front of the Collectorate gate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)