Tiger earlier noticed in MIHAN, now spotted in nearby village

An adult tiger that was earlier noticed in the Multi modal International Cargo Hub and Airport Nagpur (MIHAN), was on Wednesday spotted in a nearby village, a forest official said. The big cat was spotted in one of the farms at Sumthan Khadka village of Hingna taluka in Nagpur. The forest department even found the tiger's pug marks in the farm.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Nagpur, Prabhunath Shukla, said the forest department held meetings with the sarpanch and villagers of Sumthan-Khadka and adjoining villages and informed them about the precautionary measures they need to undertake. "The villagers were also asked not to spread rumours and to intimate the forest department if they get any information about the presence of the tiger," he said.

The forest department has put several camera traps at various places in the vicinity and are conducting patrolling of the area, the official said. The forest department had installed several cameras traps in MIHAN on Saturday after they got information about a tiger sighting near the Infosys campus road here.

Several major tech companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) etc have their campuses in the area that is spread over 4,000 hectares, located near a forest reserve.

