International Development News
Development News Edition

BIMSTEC nations looking to enhance security cooperation: India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 00:03 IST
BIMSTEC nations looking to enhance security cooperation: India

Security cooperation is an important element of the BIMSTEC and the member countries are looking at enhancing partnership in this sphere, a top official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. At its first coastal security workshop, Vijay Singh Thakur, the Secretary (East) in the MEA, said India attaches great importance to the grouping of South and Southeast Asian nations and it is a part of its neighbourhood-first policy.

BIMSETC comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. Regional connectivity and trade are imperative for the shared prosperity and economic growth of the entire BIMSTEC region, she said, adding that whether maritime or landlocked, BIMSTEC countries depend on maritime trade for their economic development.

"While providing unhindered sea lanes of communications and economic integration of the region, we have to be mindful about security challenges both at sea and to our coastlines," Thakur said. Highlighting threats like human trafficking, narcotics, weapons, illegal exploitation of natural resources, piracy, sea-based terrorism, she said cooperation in the security domain will have a special significance and importance for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) members states.

"In the last three years, close security cooperation has not only continued but has also diversified, and it now includes maritime security cooperation, cyber-security, harnessing emerging space technologies for addressing security challenges, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief among others," she said. Thakur said in the last three years, BIMSTEC countries have developed very close security cooperation and this should further deepen and diversify.

She said the National Security Advisors and chiefs of BIMSTEC countries have met thrice since 2017, which underscores the security cooperation among the member states. "Under BIMSTEC, we also have another framework in which we do talk about security issues and that is the joint working group on counterterrorism and transnational crimes.

"That itself is an area where there is an exchange of views on combating issues related to terrorism whether it is financing or cross-border support, all those issues are looked at this joint working group on counter-terrorism," she added. Thakur said issues like countering radicalism is also being looked into.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate Grammy nods, Taylor Swift sidelined

Pop newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X dominated Grammy nominations on Wednesday in a list for the highest awards in the music industry that favored diversity and women over established stars like Taylor Swift, Ed S...

UPDATE 2-Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form gov't

Israel moved closer towards holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main challenger failed to form a government.Benny Gantzs announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadli...

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019