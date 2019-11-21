Vietnam appreciates India's position on SCS: Vietnamese envoy
Vietnam appreciates India's position on the South China Sea issue which is specially relevant in context of recent incidents in Vietnam related to territorial waters, Vietnamese envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said on Thursday.
The Vietnamese envoy was speaking at an event here attended by Vijay Thakur, Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry.
Thakur said India feels that sea links of communication passing through the South China Sea are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region due to which it is vital to ensure freedom of navigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Vietnam
- Pham Sanh Chau
- South China Sea
- Vietnamese
- IndoPacific
ALSO READ
Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report
ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
India gained $755 mn in additional exports to US due to US-China trade war: UNCTAD
Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
Meaningful collective responses to curb terrorism continues to remain elusive: India