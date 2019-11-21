Vietnam appreciates India's position on SCS: Vietnamese envoy

Vietnam appreciates India's position on the South China Sea issue which is specially relevant in context of recent incidents in Vietnam related to territorial waters, Vietnamese envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said on Thursday.

The Vietnamese envoy was speaking at an event here attended by Vijay Thakur, Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry.

Thakur said India feels that sea links of communication passing through the South China Sea are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region due to which it is vital to ensure freedom of navigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)